A trio of Colorado Springs businesses — all repeat winners — received Excellence in Customer Service Awards on Friday from the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado.
The annual awards were presented at a Halloween-themed “A Night of Excellence” gala held at the downtown City Auditorium.
Bob Penkhus Motor Co., McCloskey Motors and WireNut Home Services were honored for outstanding customer service after undergoing a “rigorous” review.
To apply for the Excellence in Customer Service Awards, companies must document the extent, quality and effectiveness of their customer service practices; a panel of independent evaluators reviews the applications. The BBB website states that the awards are not a competition between companies, but rather “a singular journey of process within a company.”
Jonathan Leibert, CEO and executive director of the BBB of Southern Colorado, hailed this year’s winners as “superstars in customer service” in a news release.
It was a record eighth win, including seven straight years and in 2009, for WireNut, an electrical, plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractor. It was the fifth consecutive win for McCloskey and the third straight win for Bob Penkhus.