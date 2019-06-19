JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Nearly 7,000 people responded to survey from the Jefferson County School District about the possible demolition of Columbine High School, where 12 students and a teacher were killed in 1999.
The survey closed on June 14, according to the district and the results are currently being analyzed. They could be released in mid-July at the earliest, the district said.
If the survey, which targeted Jeffco Public Schools families and staff, shows positive results, the district would host community forums and polling of Jefferson County voters to test the proposal in detail and potential ballot language in August.
Earlier this month, the district superintendent sent a letter parents outlining the possibility of demolishing the school and replacing it with a new building.