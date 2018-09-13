Each year as fall hits, Colorado’s Arkansas Valley becomes an arachnophobe’s nightmare. During this time, thousands of tarantulas migrate through the area during their mating season. Generally, this peaks sometime mid-October.

If you happen to spot a spider on the move, it’s most likely a male, marked with a blonde spot on the top of its back. According to a piece by the La Junta Tribune-Democrat, male spiders are more active during this time period, as they search for burrowed females to mate with. While this is technically a mating period migration, it’s not a migration on the same scale as many other animals that may travel long distances. Instead, these arachnids are simply traveling around the local area looking to find a partner.

