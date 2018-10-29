It didn’t take long for Thomas MacLaren School to develop a strong academic reputation, and, starting this fall, the charter school celebrating its 10th year began an attempt to do the same with athletics.
The school, named for the architect who designed buildings from City Hall and Ivywild School to the clubhouse at Patty Jewett Golf Course, boasts a classics-centric curriculum requiring Latin and orchestra for grades 6-12, calculus for juniors and physics II for seniors. The result was a 2017 graduating class with an average ACT score of 29.8, a state record.
With the school renting space from a church, a lack of facilities and low numbers delayed the possibility of CHSAA membership until a move into what was once District 11’s Irving Middle School in 2017.
“It was super exciting going into our first year in CHSAA,” said senior Gabe Ambuul. “We really wanted to make a statement, kinda show everyone else what MacLaren … what our potential was, not that it was just a nerd school or anything like that.”
The Highlanders scored their first athletic accomplishment when the boys’ soccer program, led by Ambuul and three other seniors, made the Class 2A soccer playoffs as the 11 seed.
A 10-2 loss to No. 6 Telluride, which will play in the semifinals this weekend, in the first round did little to spoil the season.
“More successful than hoped,” said senior defender Collin Stokes. “I was never expecting to go to state in my career at Thomas MacLaren.”
Joe Rasmussen, the team’s only player with club experience, helped grow the recreational program as an underclassmen, recruiting Stokes and others to play, before spending his junior year in Germany. He returned to lead the team with eight goals and five assists as a senior.
“The first year, we were barely getting enough people to tryouts,” Rasmussen said before repeating “tryouts,” with air quotes.
While the playoff appearance surpassed expectations of the four seniors, including goalkeeper John Ambuul who took on more of a coaching role after breaking his hand, and coach David Blankinship, the hope is that the early success breeds increased interest.
“We’ve seen it already,” Blankinship said. “The numbers and younger program, middle school stuff, they’ll have 40, 50, 60 kids come out for it.”
As the 5-9 overall record and -27 goal differential — thanks in large part to games against Fountain Valley (another 2A semifinalist), Atlas Prep (the top seed in 3A) and Telluride — suggests, there’s work to be done before competing with the athletic elite in the small classifications, but early returns are encouraging.
The program picked up its first win, 4-3 over The Vanguard School, in its second contest behind two Rasmussen goals. After a 3-2 loss at Dolores Huerta Prep on Sept. 20, the Highlanders exacted a bit of revenge Oct. 9 in a 4-1 win over the Scorpions, as sophomores Max Ambuul, Josiah Mendoza and Kieran McGuire and junior Jonny Blankinship scored.
“Tons of development because the guys are so disciplined,” the coach said.
“Their soccer acuity got better and better. The mechanical stuff got better and better.”
The Highlanders’ senior quartet, the kids applying to Ivy League universities, planning careers in medicine or mechanical engineering and referring to their broken hand as a “fourth metacarpal,” only got one year of high school sports, but they’re hoping itstarts something.
“It was super cool traveling to Telluride, playing there. It was awesome,” said John Ambuul, who expects to get his cast off in time to play basketball. “The feeling of having a league that you’re in and actually headed somewhere when you play well is so much different than just games. There’s an extra bit of necessity to do well.”