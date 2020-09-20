Ouray Ice Park is found in a natural gorge with frozen walls that climb high.
There’s a twist, though — the icy walls are man-made.
Designed to be one of the premiere ice-climbing destinations in the world, Ouray Ice Park boasts more than 3 miles of cumulative vertical climbing terrain, according to its website. The massive walls are formed by 250 showerhead-like water dispensers that can each pump 2 gallons per minute. The system is particularly unique because it’s completely gravity-fed, with no pump or motor.
Each year, the mountain town hosts the Ouray Ice Festival, which attracts some of the world's top talent in ice climbing.