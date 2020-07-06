The third federal lawsuit against Denver was filed Wednesday on grounds that police used excessive force during George Floyd protests in late May.
The lawsuit represents seven plaintiffs who argue that the Denver Police Department used “constitutionally unlawful crowd control tactics, including kettling (also known as containment or corralling), indiscriminate and unwarned launching of tear gas and flashbangs into crowds and at individuals, and shooting projectiles at protesters.”
They aren't the first group to do so, and many suspect they won't be the last.
Last week, on behalf of Black Lives Matter 5280 and several individuals who claim they were injured by police, the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado and Arnold & Porter LLP filed a lawsuit that took aim at officers’ use of tear gas and “less-lethal” weapons. The lawsuit claims that Denver police violated its use-of-force policies by “recklessly” firing projectiles “indiscriminately” into crowds.
On June 5, four Denver residents filed a class-action lawsuit against the city, claiming their federal civil rights were violated by police. Federal Judge R. Brooke Jackson partially granted the plaintiffs' request for a temporary restraining order on the Denver Police Department's use of less-lethal weapons.
The Denver Police Department has declined to comment, saying it would be “inappropriate” to remark on pending lawsuits.