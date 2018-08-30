Saturday, Softball: Gunnison at St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.
The St. Mary’s Pirates are demolishing opponents left and right off to a fast 7-2 start on the young season. The Pirates have 113 runs through nine games for an average of 12.56 runs a contest. St. Mary’s has won its past six in a row and will look to make it seven Saturday when Gunnison comes to town. The Cowboys are 4-3 and were on a three-game losing streaking heading into their contest with Cedaredge Thursday night. The Pirates are led by senior pitcher Peyton Richter, who has a .520 batting average and 17 RBIs to go with her 2.45 ERA.
Saturday, Football: Chatfield at Rampart, 1 p.m.
Time to check in on the back-to-back defending 4A Pikes Peak League champ Rampart Rams, who host Chatfield Saturday. The Rams are known for their potent rushing attack and they lived up to their reputation last week when Rampart rushed for a whopping 359 yards and seven scores against Dakota Ridge in a 45-17 rout. Sophomore Cale Cormaney had 121 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and senior Colin Phillips had six rushes for 119 yards and two scores. Look for the Rams to replicate their winning rushing formula against the Chargers.
Monday, Boys’ Soccer: Pueblo South at Colorado Springs Christian at Mountain Lion Stadium, 2 p.m.
Colorado Springs Christian is a powerhouse in 3A boys’ soccer. The Lions have been to the state semifinals in back-to-back seasons. They opened the season Thursday night against Fountain Valley and host the Pueblo South Colts Sunday. The Lions have a pair of dominating forwards in sophomore Kinsley Smith and senior Lookens Smith. Kinsley scored 27 goals last season as a freshman and Lookens added another 22.
Tuesday, Volleyball: Chaparral at Lewis-Palmer, 6 p.m.
Those looking for some post-Labor Day action should go watch the defending back-to-back 4A state champion Lewis-Palmer volleyball team host the Chaparral Wolverines on Tuesday. It’s the end of what will be a long weekend for Chaparral, which will play four games in a tournament Friday and Saturday before heading to Monument. The Wolverines have gotten off to a 3-0 start. The Rangers on the other hand won their first match against Coronado in a 3-0 sweep Tuesday. The Rangers return their top two scoring leaders in seniors Taylor Buckley and Kessandra Krutsinger.
Tuesday, Boys’ Tennis: Coronado at Palmer, 4 p.m.
The Palmer Terrors have gotten off to to a 2-1 start. Coronado junior Reilly Fredell heads into the match with a 5-2 record in No. 1 singles. In 3 singles, junior Weston Sullivan has a 3-0 record for Palmer and he’ll face sophomore Jackson Shaeffer of Coronado, who is 2-1. There’ll be good competition in 1 doubles as the Palmer duo of Garrett Danico and Giles Lewis, who are 2-0, take on Coronado’s Sebastian Barber and Noah Enoch, who are 2-1.
