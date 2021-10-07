SUNDAY-DEC. 21
Two months of "Jewish Arts, Author, Movies and Music" make up the Neustadt JAAMM Festival at JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahlia St. Some events in person, others virtual and some hybrid. Running this weekend through Dec. 21, there are performances, music, cooking, theater, special guests, literature and more. A full schedule: jccdenver.org/arts-culture/festivals/jaamm-festival
THURSDAY-OCT. 13
No reason to wait for Halloween to scare yourself silly. It's Boulder's 2021 Mile High Horror Film Festival and it's all virtual. Horror, sci-fi and thrillers. $49 (5 films), $85 (10 films), or $12 (1 film). Screen as you want, 8 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Limited number of Scream Passes, also individual tickets. mhhff2021.eventive.org/welcome
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening reception for the 18th annual Indigenous Film & Arts Festival - Resilience in Times of Adversity, 5-7 p.m. University of Denver Museum of Anthropology, 2000 E. Asbury Ave., Sturm Hall Room 102. Artist's Talk by Pawnee Abigail Echo-Hawk. The exhibit showcases 12 contemporary Indigenous artists and runs through Oct. 22. Reception RSVP tinyurl.com/86efyz9c The American Indian College Fund hosts a free streaming concert to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Performances and stories by a large number of well-known musicians and performing artists including Pink Martini, Nathaniel Rateliff, Indigo Girls, Robbie Robertson and Ziggy Marley. A full list of performers and to register: collegefund.org/events/indigebration Creative Nations Indigenous People’s Day Weekend includes an evening of Indigenous fashion, curated by Kelley Holmes of Native Max Magazine and featuring Norma Baker-Flying Horse of Red Berry Woman and Loren Aragon of Aconav. Dairy Arts Center in Boulder, 9 p.m. Saturday. thedairy.org/event/creative-nations-fashion-show Indigenous Dance showcase, noon-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Dairy Arts Center.
FRIDAY-OCT. 17
Support the eateries during a 10-day First Bite: Boulder County Restaurant Week. Added this year is brunch and a nonprofit night. Prix Fixed Menu, $29, $39 and $49 depending on the restaurant. The 16th year for this popular event. For a list of restaurants: firstbiteboulder.com
THURSDAY-NOVEMBER
Special free and reduced-admission days all around the area. The Scientific and Cultural Facilities District. A variety of museums and locations such as Dinosaur Ridge in Morrison, the Railroad Museum in Golden and Four Mile Historic Park. More to come including quilting and Buffalo Bill Grave and Museum. scfd.org/find-culture/free-days
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
All things snowmobiles and powersports at Rocky Mountain Snowmobile Expo at the National Western Complex. Get ready for the season, see the latest and most powerful and visit with other enthusiasts and vendors. Factory displays, gear and new sleds. Friday 4-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tickets: cosnowmobileexpo.com
SATURDAY
A most unusual and intriguing Colorado Symphony musical pairing with vocalists, an evening of "Beethoven vs. Coldplay." The evening, 7:30 p.m., has these clever program notes: "While they would love to attend, regretfully, neither Beethoven nor Coldplay will perform on this concert.” Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, $15-89. Vaccinations and masks required. tickets.coloradosymphony.org/6017
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Ballet Ariel opens its season with comic dance, "The Toymaker's Doll Copellia," Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave. W. Delight in the dollmaker who falls in love with his creation. 3 p.m. both days. Tickets $20-26. Covid protocols, masks required. balletariel.org/tickets-copellia
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes or cancellations because of COVID-19.