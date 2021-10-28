THURSDAY
Lots of Halloween events and Trunk or Treats everywhere, and today there's one special Denver tradition that's a fundraiser for athletes, the Special Olympics Colorado Harvest Fest Trunk or Treat. In the Ball Arena Tundra Lot, 1000 Chopper Circle, a stay-in-your-vehicle Trunk or Treat Street and Drive Thru Carnival Games and Prizes. $30 per vehicle. 4-7 p.m. today. Masks required, games sanitized and played from car windows. Costumes and best-decorated trunk contests. specialolympicsco.org/event/trunkortreat
THURSDAY
Halloween parade time. Costumed adults and kids can head down Union Station way today for the Boonion Station Trick-or-Trick Parade. The 7th annual family celebration runs through 8 p.m. with trick-or-treating, mini-train rides, balloon artists, face painting, and activities. Parade at 5 p.m., prizes for best costumes. CDC, state and local COVID-19 safety protocols. unionstationindenver.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The major star-filled, cosplay Fan Expo will be full force in 2022 but for now a Fan Expo: Special Edition, just a bit smaller, Friday to Sunday on Halloween weekend at Colorado Convention Center. And a treat, the headliner is a big one, William Shatner, just returned from flying into space. Pop culture is returning. Cosplay red carpet, photo park and costume contest. Tickets and full schedule: fanexpodenver.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A weekend to stock your library with used books at the Jefferson County Library Foundation's Fall Whale of a Used Book Sale. More than 80,000 books, DVDs, CDs, audio books and games; 50¢ to $3 and Sunday's “Bag Day” when $8 buys as many items that fit into a grocery-size bag. Hours Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jefferson County Fairgrounds. A benefit for early childhood, kids, teen and adult literacy programs at the library. $5 admission, under 18 free. jeffcolibraryfoundation.org/spring_2021_whale_sale
FRIDAY
Curated and guided tours of The Anschutz Collection of art, American Museum of Western Art, 1727 Tremont Place. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Nov. 26, 10 a.m. More than 600 drawings, paintings and sculptures representative of 180 artists. $10, discounts for students and seniors. anschutzcollection.org
SATURDAY
Spooky creatures, costumed kiddos and the symphony are the Halloween Spooktacular at Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1499 Curtis St., at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The musicians are part of the fun for the family concert that includes music from films and television. Tickets $10-27. tickets.coloradosymphony.org/6055
SATURDAY
The zombies are taking over at the Downtown Parker Zombie Crawl and they can even win big bucks for being the creepiest. From 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, they'll be on the hunt for victims. Take to the streets for scavenger hunts, costume contests and party time for all ages. Face painters on hand to make everyone look their worst. As they say in Parker, come see us if you dare. downtownparker.com/dba-zombie-crawl
SUNDAY
Great vintage trunks in this Halloween Trunk or Treat at the Forney Museum of Transportation. The museum and Pharoahs Car Club Of Colorado have a classic/custom car show in the parking lot, 303 Brighton Blvd., where kids will find their candy. And there are crafts, prizes, costume contests and food trucks. Safe COVID-19 fun from noon-5 p.m. Sunday. The museum is open as well. forneymuseum.org
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and cancellations because of COVID-19 protocols.