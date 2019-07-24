Seeking summer adventures throughout the Centennial State? This insider guide highlights the best experiences to check off your bucket list this summer in Colorado. Get ready for a heart-filled adventure packed with epic views and priceless memories.
1. Seek Adventure in Rocky Mountain National Park
Love the outdoors? Then head to Rocky Mountain National Park for unspeakable beauty. It’s a hiker’s paradise with over 355 miles of trails waiting to be explored. From sapphire lakes to majestic mountain peaks to varied wildlife and lush forests, brace yourself for an unforgettable adventure that’s so memorable it will leave you with a lifetime of colorful memories and photographs.
Insider Tip: In the summer season, parking lots can fill up as early as 8:00 a.m. Arrive early before the crowds start to roll in. Here are a few extra things you should know before visiting, Rocky Mountain National Park.
2. Climb Your First Colorado Fourteener
A key addition to many summer bucket lists is climbing a Colorado fourteener. Take an unforgettable trek up a mountain peak that exceeds an elevation of 14,000 feet above sea level. Home to 58 (ish) fourteeners, Colorado offers adventurers a wide array of beautiful vistas for every skill level. Beginner peaks include the standard routes up Quandary Peak, Handies Peak, Mount Evans, Mount Elbert, Torreys Peak, and Grays Peak.
Insider Tip: Altitude sickness is a real concern for travelers, especially when it comes to climbing a fourteener. This condition can affect anyone, regardless of age or fitness level. Here’s a list of a things you should know about altitude sickness.
3. Pitch Your Tent in the Mountains
Adventuring is more than just an outdoor activity. It’s a feeling. Amp up your summer travels with a weekend-long camping trip (or longer) in the mountains. Picture yourself waking up surrounded by majestic mountain peaks, beautiful alpine lakes, and lush forests. Just don’t be surprised if all this beauty captures your heart.
Insider Tip: Always check current fire restrictions and fire bans in Colorado, before you going camping. Fire restrictions occur when the fire danger is high, so it’s also important to know these regulations. Here are a few guidelines to make sure that you’re camping in the smartest, safest way possible in Colorado.
4. Experience the Beauty of America’s Favorite Mountain
Feast your eyes on 19 miles of scenic beauty as you drive to the summit of Pikes Peak or hit Barr Trail for a long mountainous journey that stretches through wildflower meadows and pine forests laced with breathtaking beauty. Either way you take, you’ll be rewarded with delicious high-altitude donuts upon reaching the summit.
Insider Tip: Save your breaks by shifting into second gear before ascending down any mountain pass in Colorado. Here are a few of our favorite drives to add to your summer bucket list.
5. Hit the Water for a Thrilling Adventure
Trade in your hiking boots for a paddle and take on a rollercoaster of raging whitewater rapids. Nothing compares to the thrilling sensation of plunging down a series of Class II-IV rapids winding through steep-walled canyons and beautiful mountain terrain. You’ll have a blast splashing around this summer through some of the most picturesque scenery in Colorado.
Insider Tip: Water conditions vary greatly depending on a number of factors. If you’re new or inexperienced with whitewater rafting, we strongly recommend using a guide. Participation in whitewater rafting always brings with it the risk of death or serious injury. Pay attention to your guide, follow the safety tips, get ready for some splashy fun! Here’s one great resource for checking current water levels. Here are some of our favorite spots for whitewater rafting in Colorado.
6. Take a Scenic Train Ride
Colorado offers some of the most spectacular scenery in the world and you can see a lot of it by train. One great train option is the DSNGRR, which travels between Durango and Silverton.
Insider Tip: Colorado train trips are very popular in the summer and fall months. We recommend planning your travels in advance and grabbing tickets early so you don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience. Here are some of the most beautiful and scenic train rides to take in Colorado.
7. Soak in a Natural Hot Spring
Simmer down after a day on the trails with a relaxing soak in a mountain hot spring. These naturally-heated mineral waters work wonders for soothing sore achy hiking muscles. Take in spectacular views as you recharge for your next big adventure. For a truly local experience, consider hiking to a hot spring hidden in the mountains.
Insider Tip: Some hot spring destinations are clothing optional. Do your research to find a hot springs resort or hike-to-location that best suits your travel needs. Here’s your guide to exploring the hot springs in Colorado.
8. Seek Adventure in a Giant Outdoor Sandbox
Chase down your next adventure this summer at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Exploring America’s largest outdoor sandbox is bucket list-worthy adventure, offering endless opportunity for excitement including sand sledding, hiking, stargazing, off-roading, gem hunting, and more.
Insider Tip: Reservations for campsites around the Great Sand Dunes area fill up months in advance. Do your research and reserve your spot ahead of time if possible. If you’re planning on winging it, be sure to have a backup plan in mind. Here are 10 ways to make the most out of your travels to the Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve.
9. Bike Your Way Through Colorado
The diverse and wild mountain terrain in Colorado offers thrill-seekers a mountain biking paradise for every skill level and ability. Riders can enjoy easy access to a countless number of trails, beautiful mountain scenery, and plenty to fill the day on and off the bike.
Insider Tip: Mountain biking is a very dangerous sport. Use caution when riding the trails, especially if you’re going alone. Here are the top 5 downhill mountain bike parks to enjoy in the Centennial State.
10. Visit the Iconic Maroon Bells
When you think of Colorado mountains, there’s a good chance you picture the famous Maroon Bells – one of the most photographed natural destinations in the country. Visitors are welcome to take a scenic stroll around the nearby lake bursting with wildflowers, camp in the backcountry, or explore the trails for incredible mountain views.
Insider Tip: Due to crowds and limited parking, there are many regulations in place for visiting this iconic destination. Here are few things you should know before exploring Maroon Bells.