THURSDAY-SUNDAY
“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” reproductions of the amazing ceiling frescoes in Rome to be viewed up close in Colorado, opens a six-week exhibit Thursday in the 10,000-square-foot Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Lowry-Stapleton in Aurora. Through Aug. 13. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. General admission $16, $12 for seniors, military and students. Click here for tickets. And while you're there, check out the shopping and culinary delights in the marketplace.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
It's always a don't miss summer mountain festival, Green Box Arts Festival by the lake in Green Mountain Falls. The best in dance, art, a fantastic floating installation, community activities and classes. Through July 13, greenboxarts.org
FRIDAY
Country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus, on Billboard charts most recently with rapper Lil Nas X, is in concert with Johnny McGuire, co-founder of the former country duo Walker McGuire, 4 p.m. at the Weidner Field soccer stadium, 6303 Barnes Road. Fireworks follow the concert. Tickets $19-$74.50, tinyurl.com/y4rflw4z
FRIDAY
Think the Pink Ladies, poodle skirts, bobby sox, pedal pushers, hot rods, drive-in movies and Rydell High 1959 as "Grease" arrives on stage at The Butte in Cripple Creek, Friday through Aug. 17. Bad boy Danny and good girl Sandy fall in love again during "Summer Nights." $9-$31, buttetheater.com
FRIDAY
Spend an Evening Over the Rhine with the indie "Love & Revelation" husband-wife duo, 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m. at Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., tickets $27-30.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
More Legendary Voices of Rock take the stage at Boot Barn Hall: John Elefante, Kansas; Randall Hall, Lynyrd Skynyrd; Kevin Chalfant, Journey; Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets starting at $79.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
One of the best, the Cherry Creek Arts Festival in Denver, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Amazing art in the highly competitive juried show with 265 artists chosen from all areas of the country expected to sell altogether for several million dollars. Large inflatable sculptures by Colorado artist Nicole Banowetz, one sewn during her Art Camp for students. Artactivity Avenue interactive art; 21 yummy food stops including barbecue, burgers, Venezuelan, Vietnamese, mobile oyster bar, Polish dumplings. Arrested Development concert Saturday. Cherry Creek North, Second through Third avenues from Clayton through Steele streets.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado's abloom. Opening weekend for the colorful Crested Butte Wildflower Festival. Hikes and walks amid the blooms, garden tours, culinary classes, art classes, photography, medicine making, identifying wildflowers. The wildflowers at lower elevations have been described as "once in a lifetime." Festival through July 15. crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Help as Victor turns 125 with a weekend of events. Historic photos shown on big screens at the Community Center. Sunday, a great-great granddaughter tells her family's story of coming to the mining camps in the 1890s. Reserve seats: VictorHeritageSociety.com
SATURDAY
Opera has been a part of Central City since the mining days when the Central City Opera House was built in 1878. The opera company was founded by Julie Penrose, wife of Broadmoor founder Spencer Penrose, and arts patron Anne Evans in 1932. The famed Central City Opera Festival opens Saturday with “Madama Butterfly” this weekend followed by “Billy Budd” on July 13. Special music activities run through early August. centralcityopera.org
SATURDAY
The regular downtown walking tour visits the new Art on the Streets and offers an opportunity to learn about the artists, 9:30 a.m. Free beverages, and tour leaves at 10 a.m. from Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St. $10, pre-register at downtowncs.com/event/tours.
SATURDAY
Beautiful Music in the Mountains Classical Music Festival opens in Durango, Bayfield and Cortez, running through July 28. Mozart, Tchaikovsky, the music of John Williams and all about Charlie Chaplin, yes, a composer, too.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The grounds at The Broadmoor, what a perfect setting for plein air artists. Resort guests, those walking around the lake after the popular brunches and other residents can watch selected artists at work outdoors in the Broadmoor Art Experience, a project of Broadmoor Galleries, Saturdays and Sundays in July. broadmoor.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Free, fun family workshops, outdoor games and Fishing 101, noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays, 1 to 2 p.m. Sundays at Bass Pro and Cabela's through July 21. For an event schedule: basspro.com/event
SUNDAY
The busy summer music scene at Colorado College continues with the Vocal Arts Festival's "Let's Make a Scene," staged scenes from opera and Broadway put on by the college and Opera Theatre of the Rockies. 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St., $15, operatheatreoftherockies.org