There are a ton of things happening in Colorado this weekend. Take part in a lively bacon and beer festival, eat your heart out with a food truck carnival experience, or celebrate Mother’s day with a brunch crawl. Here’s a look at what’s in store this weekend in Colorado.

1. Cortez — Ute Mountain Mesa Verde Birding Festival: Lectures, tours, bird-themed art show and more. May 8-12, Cortez.

2. Fountain — Americana Spring Fling: Drag racing, music, auto racing and more. May 10-11, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain.

3. Northglenn — Food Truck Carnival: Music, food, rides, beer, ice cream, and more. May 10-12, Northglenn.

4. Colorado Springs — Cruisin’ the Gods: BBQ, music and car show. May 11, Bird Dog BBQ, Colorado Springs.

5. Colorado Springs — Great Bicycle Carnival: Guided bike rides, bike tire spin art and more. May 11, El Pomar Youth Bike Park, Colorado Springs.

Photo Credit: BlakeDavidTaylor (iStock)
6. Colorado Springs — Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Craft Beer Festival: 4 oz. pours of craft beers paired with quarter size gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. May 11, Hillside Gardens and Event Center, Colorado Springs.

7. Carbondale — Dandelion Day: Celebration of sustainability, community and Spring. May 11, Sopris Park, Carbondale.

8. Boulder — Upslope Get Down Music Festival: Beer, food trucks, games and more. May 11, Upslope Flatiron Park Brewery, Boulder.

9. Denver — Bacon and Beer Classic Festival: More and 100 beers and more than 30 bacon-infused dishes. May 11, Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver.

Photo via baconandbeerclassic.com
10. Colorado Springs — Multi-Cultural Music Fest: With authentic African food, dancing and more. Movement Arts Community Studio, Colorado Springs.

11. Colorado Springs – Enjoy a Mother’s Day Brunch Crawl at not one but four locations. Brunch, cocktails, and dancing. May 11, T-Byrds Tacos & Tequila

