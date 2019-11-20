THURSDAY-FRIDAY
It's "Timeless," and that's exactly what Warren Miller's winter sports feature films have become. National film tour stops at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Pikes Peak Center. Among the locations filmed were Eldora and Silverton in Colorado. Tickets: pikespeakcenter.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for a festive holiday history immersive experience, Camp Christmas at Hangar at Stanley Marketplace in Denver. A project of Denver Center for the Performing Arts filled with traditions and characters of the season past and present. Dates through Jan. 5. Tickets: denvercenter.org
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Santa Fe’s Meow Wolf has captured imaginations and takes over National Western Complex in Denver with Dark Palace, A Dance Obscura this weekend. Tickets $29.95-$49.95, events.meowwolf.com/event/dark-palace&tickets
FRIDAY
A one-man show in an impressive castle setting, "RFK: A Portrait of Robert F. Kennedy," performed on the anniversary of RFK's brother President John F. Kennedy's assassination, Cherokee Ranch & Castle in Sedalia, near Castle Rock. The evening also includes a holiday showcase castle tour, 6 p.m. $50, cherokeeranch.org
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Hiss and boo and laugh along at the Iron Springs Chateau's holiday melodrama production and musical revue, “Christmas Scheming ... or ... Sittin’ on the Dock of the eBay,"opening this weekend, through Dec. 21. Reservations: ironspringschateau.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Vintage Market Days comes to Norris-Penrose Event Center for a holiday shopping event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $10, norrispenrose.com. And take a look at The Gazette's listing of all the area arts and crafts events, too.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for the popular holiday European/Bavarian Christkindl Market, in downtown Denver, 1515 Arapahoe St. Runs through Dec. 23. christkindlmarketdenver.com. The Denver Downtown Ice Skating Rink opens for the season Tuesday in nearby Skyline Park.
SATURDAY
Locals are fortunate to enjoy duo hip hop favorites The ReMINDers right here in town, but this weekend they're headed for Mission Ballroom in Denver for an 8:30 p.m. concert with Black Star Gang featuring Yasiin Bey, Talib Kweli, DJ Premier with Brother Ali and Evidence. facebook.com/events/449356539009230/
SATURDAY
Start the holiday season with the lighting of The Broadmoor Seven Falls Winter Lights and a family festival, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday treats and then the lights tumbling down the mountain at 5:30 p.m. $15.50, children 2-12 $9.50. Free shuttles from the resort and Norris-Penrose Event Center. tinyurl.com/u3ptukd
SATURDAY
It's their first visit to Colorado Springs for a Slavic Soul Party Balkan Beats concert full of brass and percussion, 7 p.m. at the Ent Center. Tickets: uccspresents.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The giant Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive rolls again to commemorate the completion of the transcontinental railroad 150 years ago. It steams through the eastern Colorado cities of Kit Carson and Hugo and then rests in Limon, where it departs for Strasburg and Denver at 8 a.m. Monday. up.com/heritage/steam/schedule/index.htm
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
It's a holiday tradition done a whole different way, the fifth annual Hip Hop Nutcracker at Denver's Buell Theatre. 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: denvercenter.org.
SUNDAY
A delight for the musically inclined: Stargazers' Musicians Swap Meet, 10 S. Parkside Drive, where you can buy, sell or trade gear. Upgrade or just try something all new. Open mic available. Noon-6 p.m. Admission for the public, non-perishable food for Care & Share Food Bank. stargazerstheatre.com
SUNDAY
