I run into people (even folks who’ve been around the ‘hood for a while) who don’t get into to the heart of Monument very often … I’ll throw out the name of a well-established business or happening local spot and get the “where’s that?” thing. If this describes you, or if it doesn’t, here’s a great seasonal excuse for y’all to hie thyselves to downtown MoTown this Saturday (Dec. 5).
The annual “Small Town Christmas” event is hosted by the Downtown Monument Business Association (the entity formerly known as the Historic Monument Merchants Association, with apologies to Prince), with a day’s full of activities for sugar plum-dreamers of all ages beginning at 10 am.
“We’re pleased to be a part of it, and to help keep the Christmas spirit alive around Monument — especially this year,” says Bella Casa owner Jenny Fields, who purchased the 15-year-old home decor and design business on 2nd Street in February. “We’ll have a caricature artist from noon to 3 along with carolers, crafts for kids and more, co-hosted by our next-door neighbor, The Roost.”
Other activities include a visit from a certain oversized elf, who’s rumored to be spending the day at The Love Shop, located in the Front Street center near the Coffee Cup Café, as part of a pre-Christmas test flight. (Breaking in a couple of rookie reindeer, or so I hear.) The Love Shop’s next-door neighbor Sew In Tune will have a kids’ craft and an adult project demonstrated on the hour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The traditional tree-lighting ceremony at Limbach Park isn’t happening this year, but the trees in the park will be lit in appropriately festive fashion, much to our delight. (“De-light”? A strange and ironic term, the origin of which bears further inquiry at a later date.) This next-best-thing has been made possible by our friends at the Town of Monument. Thanks to Madeline Vandenhoek, Erica Romero and the T.O.M. cats for making the most of what holiday cheer-fodder you’ve been given to work with.
The Monumental rallying point that Small Town Christmas offers is “a great way for people around the area to stay local and support these businesses and their neighbors, keeping the community fabric connected and healthy in a tough time,” says Sew In Tune owner Pam Hull of Monument. “The DMBA (@DowntownMonument on Facebook and Instagram) is a terrific group of merchants and citizens, and we’re committed to helping each other succeed in the midst of the economic uncertainties everyone is dealing with.”
This family-safe Saturday shop-hop will also feature fire pits and hot cocoa along the way, with Monument restaurants offering to-go food options (and warm spaces for a quick duck-in-and-heat-up as you go). If you’ve been good this year — and no using the proverbial elephant in the room as an excuse for sketchy behavior, please — your visit with ol’ Kris Kringle may be a very pleasant and rewarding one. If not, well … there’s always next year!
