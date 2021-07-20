Dozens of kids from the Tri-Lakes area and beyond were at Don Breese Stadium on the campus of Lewis-Palmer High School last week for the T.E.A.M. Old School Lil Rangers Camp.
Campers kindergarten through eighth grade learned valuable skills and technique from Lewis-Palmer coach Dustin Tupper and members of his staff, as well as some Lewis-Palmer players.
The camp ran Monday through Thursday of last week. The final session included the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District sending a fire truck to the field and dousing everyone with a large stream of water.
Campers learned instruction on throwing, catching, running, blocking, tackling and various defensive skills. Both of Tupper’s young children — James Michael, 6, and Codi Grace, 8 — were at the camp.
“Eye of the Tiger” and other upbeat songs blared over the stadium loudspeakers as campers spent two hours each of the four camp days moving from station to station. Each day also had a theme incorporating the Lewis-Palmer moto of toughness, effort, attitude and motivation, or T.E.A.M.
Tupper’s players also had a great time teaching drills and interacting with the players.
Lewis-Palmer players and coaches report for their first official day of fall camp on Aug. 9.