Pike National Forest means something different to each of us. By the numbers, the forest sprawls 1.1 million acres over El Paso, Douglas, Jefferson, Park, Teller and Clear Creek counties. For some it is their “go-to playground” for hiking, mountain-biking, fishing and camping. For others it’s a place to hunt and/or ride ATVs. And for others it may simply provide visual pleasure — especially in the fall.

The forest as a whole remains relatively unchanged aside from evolutionary forces. It is not immune to wildfires that bring change, and wildlife patterns and populations change as a result of human encroachment. What has changed dramatically is the amount of “pressure” the forest receives, especially that portion of the Pike National Forest along the Front Range.

I’m guessing that if you quizzed forest users, the majority would be comfortable with policies that provide adequate recreational opportunities and protect the resource in equal measure. Who among us wants to be blamed for ruining this vast, amazing resource for the generations who will come after us?

Here’s the challenge: we don’t know what that balance looks like. Sure, Pike National Forest has rules addressing dispersed camping, target shooting, harvesting firewood and building rogue trails. It also has very few forest staff to enforce the rules.

Recently Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreational Alliance led a public process: Outdoor Pikes Peak Initiative, supported by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Great Outdoors Colorado. The goal was to get people talking about recreation and conservation. What are the opportunities and challenges? How are we going to make sure our Pike National Forest doesn’t burn down or become trashed? How do we educate users that it’s up to them to leave the forest the way they found it — or maybe even improve its health? How do we coordinate the efforts of local, state and federal agencies to accomplish exciting projects that will serve our active users without sacrificing flora or fauna? And how do we come up with the dollars to enforce the rules, clean up the trash and do the planning needed to get work done? We need management and funding strategies that can truly make a difference given our burgeoning population.

These are hard questions.

As taxpayers and users of the resource, you have a stake in these conversations. Many of you live in the shadows of Mt. Herman or Mt. Raspberry. Your opinions matter. Although the first series of “listening sessions” are over, there will be more later this year. The initiative is set to be finished by summer of 2024. Get on the mailing list by registering for updates at ppora.org/oppi.

Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.