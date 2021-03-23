With the more serious mascot discussion going on in our region this week, I thought it would be fun to walk back through history and revisit three sports mascots — and the people who embodied them — that I’ve interviewed during my long career.
Ranking 1-2-3 on my list are Max Patkin, San Diego Chicken and Phillie Phanatic. Please don’t disown me for not listing “Dinger” — the Colorado Rockies mascot, or “Sox The Fox” — the former mascot of the former Colorado Springs Triple-A team among my favorites. Those mascots are great, but they don’t hold a candle to my top three.
I will begin with Patkin. From about the time I was 5 years old, I had a passion for baseball and its history. Sometime in the early 1970s, I read about Patkin, known as the “Clown Prince of Baseball.”
Patkin was a minor league baseball player before an arm injury curtailed his career. He joined the Navy during World War II and was stationed in Hawaii in 1944.
It was there that the daffy Patkin began his 55-year history of entertaining folks. As the legend goes, Patkin was pitching for a service team and one of the batters he faced was New York Yankees star Joe DiMaggio, who was serving with the 7th Army Air Force team. Patkin gave up a long homer to DiMaggio and to show he wasn’t upset the lanky right-hander threw his glove down and followed DiMaggio around the bases. Players and fans were delighted.
After WWII, Patkin was hired as a coach by Cleveland Indians owner Bill Veeck. After Veeck sold the team in 1949, Patkin began barnstorming around the country.
Patkin played mostly minor league stadiums throughout the United States and Canada. He was thin as a rail thin and wore a baggy uniform with a question mark on the back in place of a number. He had an animated face and wore a ballcap that was always askew.
By 1988, he was promoted to the “King of Baseball” and appeared in the movie “Bull Durham” as himself. He can be seen alongside Kevin Costner and Tim Robbins.
I was honored to interview Patkin when he was hired to perform at a Lake Elsinore Storm game. The Storm was the California League Single-A affiliate of the California Angels and I was the team’s beat writer at the time.
Patkin was 74 at the time, but still an energetic performer. He was on the field for much of the game, entertaining the crowd and players with his famous routine. I talked with him for about 15 minutes after the game.
Patkin died in 1999. He made more than 4,000 appearances during his long career.
Now to The Chicken. I caught up with him in the late 1990s when I was the beat writer for the San Bernardino Stampede, also of the Cal League. I first saw The Chicken, aka Ted Giannoulas, perform at San Diego Padres games in the 1980s. He was still a fan favorite when he made his way to Berdoo.
I interviewed Ted after the game when he was changing into his street clothes. He was a diminutive fellow with a fiery personality. Joining us in Ted’s changing room that day was the Stampede mascot, “The Bug.” I was in mascot heaven.
Ted performed more than 5,000 times during his career.
The original person in the Phillie Phanatic costume was David Raymond. While I did not interview Raymond in person, I did speak to him on the phone for a story I wrote on baseball mascots for The Gazette about 20 years ago.
Raymond shared with me how he got his material by watching other mascots perform, including Patkin and The Chicken. Raymond was the Phanatic through the 1993 season.
I love mascots. Most of them, anyway. I’m sure you have your favorites as well.
Let’s tip our collective hats to those daring men and women who make us laugh.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.