TROOP 17
Troop 17 held Court of Honor at Lewis-Palmer High School. A potluck preceded the event. Mike Royal, Senior Patrol Leader, was the Master of Ceremonies.
Virgil Watkins, Scoutmaster, announced his retirement after 5 years. He was given a 5-year pin. Maj. Ron Tudor will replace Mr. Watkins. Maj. Tudor is an instructor at the Air Force Academy and an Eagle Scout.
LEWIS-PALMER EDUCATION
ASSOCIATION
A luncheon was sponsored for the new teachers on Sept. 2.
The goals for LPEA are: obtaining written professional agreement, building membership to enrollment of 100% of teachers in the district and involving more teachers in the association work.
POISON PLANTS
Children like to taste-test foliage, fruit or berries. Teach your children not to put anything in their mouths. You can get the book Common Poisonous Plants in the Home and Grounds. It is bulletin 466A published by the Cooperative Extension Service, CSU, Fort Collins. Everyone should be educated about these plants.
BURGLARIES
Six home invasions are being investigated. The Robert Yost home is one of the homes that was burglarized. A window was forced open and several valuable items were taken.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH NEWS
The Royal Ambassadors were champions of the softball tournament. Ronnie Dukes and Randal Donahoo were coaches for the 25 boys who participated.
The church members gave the new pastor and his family an old fashioned “Pounding.” They were given a love offering of a huge box of groceries.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
Tilly McCarty will show her paintings at Rastall Center at Colorado College. She is a member of the Palmer Lake Little Art Group. A portion of Woodmoor Drive is now under the jurisdiction of the county road maintenance. Mrs. Helen White will winterize her home in Glen Park and will live there year-round.
CASTLE ROCK
OUTDOOR CINEMA
Sept. 5-7: Steve McQueen in Cincinnati Kid and Paul Newman in Harper.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case