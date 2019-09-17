LEWIS-PALMER EDUCATION ASSOCIATION
Problems in Education have been more complex. The need for change is urgent. Members of NEA are determined to try to make a change. They are competent and professional. Addressing the problems will result in a better society.
LITTLE LOG CHURCH NEWS
The Columbine Circle wishes to thank those who helped them the past year. Projects included helping the Christian Children’s Home in Colorado Springs. The circle financed a lot of work around the church to include plumbing, painting, drapes, new refrigerator, new toys for the church nursery, and paid for a babysitter for Sunday services. Money-making projects were Harvest Dinner, bake sales, wedding catering, and the purchase of Little Log Church plates to be given to each couple married at the church and to be sold as souvenirs.
HOMEMAKERS ELECT NEW OFFICERS
Palmer Lake Homemakers met in September. Luncheon was fresh garden vegetables, chicken salad and hot yeast rolls. Mrs. Roger McDonough conducted an election and installation of new officers. The yearly project will be to improve social and economic conditions in Villa Maria, a village in Columbia, South America through education and home economics.
WORLD MISSION
CONFERENCE
A conference will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at the First Baptist Church in Monument.
LUCILLE BALL SHOW
A show was filmed at the Air Force Academy and will appear on TV Monday.
CASTLE ROCK OUTDOOR CINEMA
Showing Sept. 19-21: Once Upon a Time in the West and The War Wagon with John Wayne and Kirk Douglas.
NEW BABY
Roberta Lee Talley was born to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Talley on Aug. 15. Mrs. Talley is the former Patricia Stockton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Stockton from Palmer Lake.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
Mrs. Alta Kendrick was at the dentist in Colorado Springs on Thursday and Friday. Mr. and Mrs. Tom Poague entertained at a luncheon for their first anniversary. Mrs. O.E. Andrews was as the dentist in Castle Rock on Saturday.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case