KIWANIS NEWS
Pete English presented the program for the meeting. It was an Air Force film on the Tactical Reconnaissance in Vietnam. Charter night for United States Air Force Academy High School Key Club will be Sept. 29. It is sponsored by Rampart Range Club.
SUMMER HONOR ROLL
Margarie Mekes was on the honor roll at CSU Greeley.
GOVERNOR OF PUERTO RICO
The governor visited Palmer Lake and dined at the Roman Villa. The Roman Villa is owned and operated by the Radoseviches and Papa.
CLASSIFIED ADS
Underwood portable typewriter-$25. Free kittens, Maxwell Aley in Sedalia. Help wanted: fry cook, $100 a week, experienced waitress, $1.25 an hour, dishwashers. Call Lamplight Inn in Monument.
NEW TRAFFIC LAW
Right turn on red. You must come to a full stop, yield the right of way to traffic on the left and yield the right of way to pedestrians before turning.
LEWIS-PALMER FOOTBALL
The Rangers won over the Mustangs at Manitou Springs, the first home game will be with Fowler at 1:30 p.m., Sept. 13.
DOUGLAS COUNTY ON PARADE
Homes, churches and libraries will be on the tour. The tour is Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CASTLE ROCK OUTDOOR CINEMA
Sept. 12-14: Ice Station Zebra and the Devils Brigade.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case