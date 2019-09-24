PUBLIC AUCTION
The auction will be for the estate of William Hamilton and will be held in Elizabeth. It will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 30.
WOODMOOR GROUNDBREAKING
There will be a groundbreaking for the first of 500 lake houses. The design includes decks that overhang the lake on piers. It is ideal for fishing or tying up a boat. The architectural firm is Warren Callister and Associates of Tiburon, Calif. Lake Woodmoor has been stocked with 12,500 trout. A large community dock will serve as a lakehouse complex. The first homes will be rentals and will include a membership to Woodmoor golf course, country club and swimming pool. Construction should begin in 1970. George Newcomb will be in charge of rentals. Goodwin-Bevers Co. of Colorado Springs is the construction company and Central Colorado bank will provide financing.
FURNACE RACKET
A fly-by-night company advertises low prices for furnace cleaning. An $18 job can turn into $800. A so-called engineer finds a tremendous defect and says a replacement furnace is needed.
CASTLE ROCK OUTDOOR CINEMA
Sept. 26-28: Goodbye Columbus and The Thomas Crown Affair with Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway.
PIONEER BOOK
“Early Days around the Divide,” illustrated and written by Carl Matthews, is now on sale for $5.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case