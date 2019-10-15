CGBRA
Colorado Girls Barrel Racing Association will have its 3rd annual finals on Oct. 18 at Monument Lake Resort. The feature event will be a barrel-racing tournament between the Colorado Chapter of GRA and CGBRA. Other events will be the junior and senior barrel racing, pole bending. goat tying and several novelty events. There will be a gate admission and events begin at 1 p.m. Year-end awards will be given at the event.
LEWIS-PALMER
FOOTBALL
L-P won 36-8 over Stratton in the Eastern division.
BOWLING
Free ladies bowling clinic at the Rock Bowl in Castle Rock. It is free for four sessions. The sessions will be from 1:30-2:30 on Oct. 21, 23, 28, and 30.
RECORD SNOW AND COLD
Denver had 27” of snow in October through Oct. 13 and it is snowing on Oct. 15. The temperature was 3 below zero on Oct. 13.
NEW BUSINESS CENTER
El Paso County Planning has approved a center to be located west and adjacent to I-25 and south and adjacent to El Paso and Douglas County line. Six stores will be completed next year and 30 more in the future.
BIG GAME HUNTING
Colorado is a rewarding state for Big Game Hunters. The season opens Oct. 18.
HARVEST DINNER
The annual dinner sponsored by the Columbine Circle of Little Log Church will be Oct. 24 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The menu consists of baked ham, salads, vegetables and homemade pies. Adults $1.75, children under 12, 75¢ and children under 5 are free. Everyone is welcome.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
Bill and Eileen Crawford flew to Houston, Texas on Wednesday to attend the National Convention of Congressional Medal Award winners of which Bill is a recipient. Les Havens has left the post office. He was acting postmaster for the past two years. We will miss his smiling face. Elaine Krueger and Faye Bellinger will be on the job while waiting for a new postmaster to be appointed. Mrs. Richard Cloutman (Wilma) is in Kansas to help with the new grandson.
BIKE LAWS
Bike riders must follow the same rule as those driving a car. Ride with the traffic, not against, and obey all signs and signals.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case