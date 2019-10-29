ON TRICK OR TREAT NIGHT
Don’t wear masks while walking — they can block your view. Don’t wear sunglasses at night while walking. Take a flashlight. If you wear dark clothes, put some reflective tape on. Homeowners, turn on your porch lights. Motorists, please drive with caution.
KIWANIS
It was a foggy night but a pleasant evening for the Kiwanis dinner at the Woodmoor County Club. Mountain States Telephone presented the program on the “Laser Beam.” Dr. Scott Carpenter of Palmer Lake (responsible for the menthol Kool cigarette) and Marv Mazone, golf pro at Woodmoor, were guests. A PTA-sponsored program on dope will be held at Lewis-Palmer High School. The speaker will be from the Colorado Springs Board of Health. A portion of the material on Drug Alert will be passed out. $22 grant for Cub Scout Pack 17 was approved. The Turkey Shoot fund raiser will take place soon. Mitch Richardson agreed to chair the committee.
BELLS BY ALLEN
Richard Allen, wife Glenna and two employees are molding and casting 1,300 bronze bells for Homes, a nationwide chain of restaurants and gift shops. Richard learned the craft under the famous architect Paulo Saleros. Sand casting and bronze are used to make bells. There will be an open house Oct. 31-Nov. 2., 8 a.m.-p.m. at 755 Wilcox in Castle Rock. Allen also makes buckles.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
Mrs. Nancy Lofland, who rolled her vehicle last week, is home from the hospital. The Andrews from Palmer Lake and other relatives went to Avondale to help C.D. Andrews celebrate his birthday. Mrs. Richard (Wilma) Cloutman attended the area recognition night for “Jops” club in Colorado Springs. Mark and Mary Ellen Johnson are visiting their folks, the Lynn Lewis’ in Pinecrest and Stuart Johnson’s in Monument. Mark is on a 30-day leave. The Les McKittrick family was up from Denver to close the Philbury cabin for the winter.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case