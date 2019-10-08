KIWANIS NEWS
Mitch Richardson, outgoing president, received thanks for outstanding job this year. Clyde Nicoll, secretary for the year was also recognized for a job well done. The theme for this coming year is “Get involved in community service.” Projects will be “Operation Drug Alert” which will educate members of the community on types of drugs available and their adverse effects. An effort will be made to reach Junior and Senior high students at the earliest possible opportunity. Another project will be assisting the PTO in beautifying the schools.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
Mrs. Tillie McCarty spent time in Denver with her brother who had heart surgery on Friday. Mrs. Chuck Kendrick and her three girls spent Saturday with the Henry Kendrick’s. Mr. and Mrs. Lee Osman took Henry Kendrick to Thomas Lake to fish. Henry and Dorothy each caught six fish, which is the limit. The storm and freezing weather caught us unprepared. Harold Giem had to drain water for summer people after Bill Kendrick turned it off. “Pop” N.E. Medlock celebrated another birthday and the Medlock’s celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.
TREASURE MART
Come shop early for Christmas at the Treasure Mart. You will find imported Christmas decorations and gifts, handmade articles, jewelry for all ages, toys and stocking stuffers. The newest and wildest item is the “knee tickler” for 89¢. Also pick up a warm lined, heavy duty Maverick or Wrangler jacket for $7.95.
- Complied by Linda Saulnier Case