KIWANIS NEWS
Interclub meeting with Colorado Springs will be at the Medallion Apartment Hotel Tuesday at noon. The Rampart Range club will be at the United States Air Force Academy NCO club on Oct. 25. This will be the Charter Night for the USAFA Key Club. Social hour will start at 6:15. At the meeting this past week, Ed Dochette of the American Numismatic Association was the guest speaker. This association is the only hobby group with U.S. Government charter. The primary purpose of the organization is to collect coins where money is studied as a means of recording history. We will continue to support Cub Scout Pack 17 and Boy Scout Troop 17.
LEWIS-PALMER PTA
The monthly meeting will be at Lewis-Palmer High School Gym 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28. John Epp from the El Paso County Health will lecture on the use of narcotics.
LEWIS-PALMER EDUCATION
ASSOCIATION
John Thompson and Bert Tatman will again serve as the board’s representatives. They will meet with the LPEA spokesman. Twenty-three members attended the Oct. 16 meeting.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
A Hunter’s Safety course sponsored by the Kiwanis will be Oct. 5 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. The course is for boys 11 and older. Sympathy is extended to the family of Charles Clark who passed away last Wednesday. Alfred Kendrick was admitted to the hospital for work on his legs and spine. Oakel Jones is in the hospital for therapy for her broken hip. She can walk a few steps between bars.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case