CASTLE ROCK STAR LIGHTING
The 5th annual “Lighting of the Star” ceremony will herald the 1969 Advent Season Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m. on the courthouse square. It is sponsored by the Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Castle Rock Volunteer Fire Department. The star was constructed 36 years ago and has been maintained ever since. Proceeds from the annual carnival were used to replace bulbs.
INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS CONFERENCE
Nine students from Lewis-Palmer High School are among the 700 from Colorado at the conference, held Friday at the University of Denver. Students from Lewis-Palmer included Lolly Leavitt, Sarah Morris, Randy Crewse, Roger Piper, Richard Sisk, Diane Frazier, Kristy Finch, Joy Schoaf and Bill Wright.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
Mrs. Mary Winfrey of Denver was a pleasant caller in town Tuesday. Mrs. Veral Lewis is clerking some at the post office. Some of the menfolk were pheasant hunting on Sunday. Pat and Hazel Colvin drove to Hugo to visit Pete’s grandfather who is ill. Jerry and Dorothy Colvin rode along. Orval and Elsie Trahern were called to Kansas due to the death of Elsie’s brother-in-law.
CAUTION ICE FISHERMEN
Don’t trust your luck on the ice thickness. Ice broke on Evergreen Lake. Three went in, two were saved, one drowned.
LADIES
Buy a Bic pen to match your dress. 10 colors to choose from. Only 49 cents, refills 25 cents. Get yours at Kobolt Press in Castle Rock.
SEN. ALLOT ANNOUNCES NOMINEES TO SERVICE ACADEMIES
Gregory Sisk, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Sisk of Palmer Lake, was designated to compete for admission to the Merchant Marine Academy.
— Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case