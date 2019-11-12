PALMER LAKE NEWS
Family members flew home for Henry Kendrick’s funeral. Melvin Olson had a heart attack Wednesday morning and is in intensive care at Penrose Hospital. Mrs. Beatrice Niswanger is home and feeling poorly. A nurse is helping Jean with her care. Alta Kendrick celebrated her birthday on Sunday. Most of her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids were there. Mrs. Minnie Gray and Mrs. Nellie Miles are back at the Glen Park Cabin. One of them had been in the hospital during their absence from the cabin. Ron and Sally Romack are getting moved into their new home in Pinecrest.
U.S. ARMY RESERVE
It pays to join; it pays to stay.
TREASURE MART
Going out of business sale. Come see the large assortment of Christmas gifts, trims and antiques. Get in on the sale.
SKIDOO
Snowmobile leader. Over 114,000 models sold during 1969. 5 exciting series to match your personality. Visit Chuck’s Recreation, 504 W. Filmore, Colorado Springs.
UNIVERSITY HILLS BEAUTY ACADEMY
Prepare for your future. Enroll now. Scholarships available. Day and night classes.
BURT VAN ENGEN
Builder, designer, investor. Residential and Commercial buildings. Skymark Corporation.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case