50 years ago: Palmer Lake/Monument news on Nov. 21, 1968
Flu Epidemic
In 1967, there were 2,000 cases of flu reported as compared to 15,000 this year. The Hong Kong variety is included in the current shots. Previous shots this year included the Asian flu. You may want to get a new flu shot to include the Hong Kong variety.
Palmer Lake News
Mrs. Virginia Bruce and daughter, Mrs. Monele Nitzinger, and a small daughter drove to Albuquerque, N.M., to celebrate the first birthday for Lisa Kite. The Orval Traherns are entertaining Orval’s mother from Kansas this week. There are lots of flu cases in the community and schools. Congratulations to the Leggs on the birth of their first youngster.
Turkey Shoot
Win a free turkey sponsored by Monument Palmer Lake Kiwanis. They will provide pellet guns or air rifles or you can bring your own for the competition. The event will be held at the Junior High Gym in Monument at 7 p.m. Nov. 22.
-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case