50 Years Ago: Palmer Lake/Monument news on March 20, 1969
Congratulations to Lewis Palmer Rangers
Rangers basketball claimed the State Consolation Crown. They won with 94-75 runaway victory over Basalt at the Denver Coliseum.
Palmer Lake News
Mrs. Randy Warthan “Lupe” is improving, although she is still in the hospital. Jim and Marlene Colvin celebrated their anniversary on Saturday. Pat and Hazel Colvin and Jerry and Dorothy helped them to celebrate.
Fremont County Invitational Tournament
Casey’s Texaco of Monument was in the semi-final spot of the Fremont County Invitational Tournament. They trimmed Price Oil 73-68. They will advance to the finals Wednesday night.
Thank You
Katherine Watt thanks Palmer Lake residents for their help during her illness and physical disability. Special thanks to the Floyd Bellingers, the Les Havens and the Norris Romacks.
PTA General Meeting
Annual election of officers will take place at the March 24 meeting at Lewis-Palmer High School. The meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. The program will feature implementation of School Beautification program and progress reports from school administrators. Plan to attend and show support and interest in the school system.
Classified: For sale
1949 Jeep and snow plow, $650. Orville Andrew, Palmer Lake; Help wanted: Kitchen help and housekeeper for Silver States Homes. Hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., five days a week. Call Mr. Freeland.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case