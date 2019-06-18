TRIAL DATE SET
David Smith pleaded innocent to three charges of theft. A trial has been set for Sept. 8. He was accused of stealing 2 saddles belonging to Richard Ray Schultz, a cow from Buck Davenport, 3 saddles and a motorcycle from James Burnside and other merchandise valued over $50,000 from various places in the eastern part of the county.
LITTLE BRITCHES RODEO
The rodeo will be held in Castle Rock next weekend. This is one step short of the National Britches Rodeo.
MONUMENT NEWS
Mrs. Harold Shriver of Monument is in Penrose Hospital with a broken arm.
MOUNT HERMAN GRANGE 470
A potluck supper will be held at the Grange Hall east of Monument on June 23 at 7:00. Everyone is welcome to this open meeting.
PICKPOCKETS AT WORK
Fishermen beware of strangers who strike up a conversation along the shore. Two men approached a fisherman, one stumbled against him. He later found that his wallet was missing.
CASTLE ROCK OUTDOOR CINEMA
Showing this week: Bullet with Steve McQueen, Cool Hand Luke with Paul Newman and Walt Disney’s Legend of a Boy and the Eagle. The cinema is located on Highway 86 in Castle Rock.
OUTDOOR GRILL
Get your portable outdoor electric grill by CHAR-O from Mountain View Electric. Only 10 minutes warm up. Safe, no starting fluids required, cleaner cooking-no ashes to blow around. Eliminated blow outs. Has a grounded cord. Introductory price $55.
KYNOL
A new flame-resistant fiber has been introduced. According to Carborundum Co. it is more flame resistant than any other man-made organic fiber. It can be converted into batting, yarns and fibers by using textile forming equipment. Practical for flameproofing, aircraft insulation. Protective shields and retardation.
RANCH JOB
Available for young married man. Send name, address and past employers to Lasater Ranch, Matheson, Colorado.
FOR SALE
Gentle, trained, 7-year-old Icelandic pony. Perfect for kids.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case