GROUNDBREAKING
A ceremony was held for groundbreaking of Heritage Park to be built in Castle Rock. Heritage Park will be an asset for the economy of the towns surrounding Castle Rock.
LIEUTENANT BEACHY
Lieutenant John S. Beachy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Beachy of Palmer Lake, is serving with the River Division 515, a part of the U. S. Navy’s River Patrol Force. The purpose of the force is to interrupt movement of enemy troops and supplies. The men operate 31-foot fiberglass river patrol boats with 4-man crews. They can operate in less than a foot of water.
ART FESTIVAL
Earle Gardner of Colorado Springs is one of the 2 judges for the 4th Annual Art Festival sponsored by Palmer Lake Little Art Group which will be held Sunday, June 29. Gardner is a self-taught artist working with oils and watercolors. He is best known for clown studies but also paints landscapes. Eugene Metcalf of Colorado Springs is also a judge. He teaches 6th grade at Woodman Valley School. The show starts at the Palmer Lake Fire Station. Exhibits are also at the Palmer Lake town hall where coffee and snacks will be available. The tour concludes at Vaile Hill Art Gallery. Palmer Lakes poet, Thelma Finefrock, will greet visitors at the Gallery.
DRUM PASSES ON
Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Bellinger were owners of Drum, their show dog, who won many awards. His last show was in Colorado Springs where he won Best of the Breed. He reigned as king in his home and will be missed by all who knew him. He was featured on the cover of Huntsman’s Drumfire of Show catalog.
LITTLE BRITCHES RODEO
Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock will host the Little Britches Rodeo. It will be held July 4-5. 200 boy and girl contestants from 5 states will participate. Adults $1.00, children under 12, 50¢.
COLORADO RANCHERS CAMP MEETING
Meeting will be held at Ramah, Colorado. It is an interdenominational church with chuck wagon meals. Services are 7:30 and 11:00 a.m., 3:00, 4:30 and 8:00 p.m. July 2-5.
NEW TRAILER PARK
Academy Acres Trailer Park and Campground has opened in Monument off I-25 under ownership of Charles and Peg Nicholson. There are 60 full trailer hook ups, 40 camping spaces, new and modern restrooms, showers and dressing space, laundry, rec room, store, children’s playground, phones, ice and firewood.
LOCAL GIRL IN MELODRAMA
Carole Brown, 1967 grad of Lewis Palmer High School, is spending the summer in Gunnison. She will be working with Tomichi Village Melodrama where she will be playing the heroine, Lulu Belle Hogwash.
-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case