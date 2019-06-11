MONUMENT LAKE RESORT
Monument Lake Country Store carries Charlie Weaver greeting cards. They are humorous and well-liked by the public. Frankoma pottery is economically priced and well-made and is “oven proof.”
MR. AND MRS. J. E. BURCH HONORED
A reception at First Baptist Church in Castle Rock was held to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary. It will take place Saturday, June 14th from 3-5 p.m.
HORSESHOEING
Louis Anderson in Larkspur will shoe your horses.
BABYSITTING
Christian teenager will babysit your children, days or evenings.
LITTLE LOG CHURCH ADDS SERVICE
A 7:30 a.m. service will be added for convenience of residents who wish to spend Sunday in recreation and those visitors. Come to the service and then take off. We will still have our regular 11 a.m. service.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
Chuck and Patsy Kendrick announce the birth of a baby girl, Carmen Fern. She was born June 6 and was 7 lbs., 2 oz. Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Baker also has a baby girl on June 6. The Modschiedlers sold their property in Glen Park to the Dr. Mulfreds.
CASTLE ROCK CINEMA
Showing this week: Bonnie and Clyde, African Queen, The Happiest Millionaire, Scrooge McDuck and Money.
MONUMENT COMMUNITY CEMETERY
An association was organized on May 30 after a fund luncheon was served at the Monument Town Hall. Officers elected were: President, Margaret Plowman, Vice President, Ethel Wissler, Secretary, Mrs. Dorothy Johnson, and Treasurer, Goldie Simpson.
HELMET LAW
Police agencies will start enforcing Colorado Motorcycle Helmet law on July 1. Helmets will be required by all motor cyclists.
-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case