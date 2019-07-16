WOODMOOR STABLES
Grand opening of the stables will be held July 27, starting at 9 a.m. with Western Pleasure and Western Reining. 5 event gymkhana will be at 2 p.m. An overnight trail ride is planned for July 18 and 19.
KINGS KRUSADE
Rev. and Mrs. Lynn Wickstrom of Auburn, Calif. will be conducting the Krusade July 21-25 at 7 p.m. Included in the program are illustrated songs, object lessons, chalk drawings, Bible verses, prizes and illustrated stories. They will also conduct a puppet show. Friday evening will be a special ceremony crowning the Krusade King and Queen. The girl and boy who bring the most visitors will be crowned. Each child will receive a surprise at the end of the Krusade. The Krusade will take place at the Assembly of God Church.
HASTY GIRL ENGAGED
Miss Ruth Deasen of Hasty, Colo., announces the engagement of her daughter, Mona Louise, to James Morris, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Manley Jr., Monument. An early August wedding is planned.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
Mrs. Claudia Andrew Romero of Palmer Lake and Gary Starrett of Larkspur were on the Dean’s list at Adams State College in Alamosa. Mr. and Mrs. Le C Norblett entertained Mr. and Mrs. Bud McQuire on Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. Ed Hubbard were hosts for a 4th of July family picnic. 18 guests were present. Reba Bradley spent several days in Fern Dale, Colo. with her niece, Betty Christiansen. Several Palmer Lake residents will attend the Pikes Peak or Bust street breakfast on Wednesday.
TYPEWRITER REPAIR CLINIC
Kobolt Press will charge $4.50 for air cleaning, oiling and lubrication and installation of a new ribbon for any manual typewriter.
CASTLE ROCK OUTDOOR CINEMA
Showing this week: Three Little Pigs, The Jungle Book, Oliver Twist, The Green Berets and Beach Red. Special with this ad, $1 per carload.
SHETLAND PONY HAS DONKEY OFFSPRING
A Shetland pony owned by Mr. and Mrs. Duane Ahlers on their Palmer Lake ranch birthed a donkey. This was the second birth, the first being a Shetland pony.
-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case