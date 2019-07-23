THE STORK ARRIVES
Sgt. and Mrs. Don Humphrey of Palmer Lake are the proud parents of a new baby girl, Dawn Marie. She weighed in at 5 lbs., 14 ounces on July 13, 1969.
KIWANIS
A dinner meeting with menu prepared by Maggie and Jiggs was held for the Kiwanians. Two clubs interclubbed with them. Fountain and Rampart Range. Guest speaker was Major Marty Beyzack, Assistant Coach of United States Air Force Academy Football. He showed highlights of one of the football games. Thank you to Reverend Smith for his spiritual guidance and his dedication to God and country. The club meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Woodmoor Country Club.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
Mr. and Mrs. Phelps from Florida and their three daughters were houseguests of Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Burns. Mr. Phelps is a special agent with the FBI. Dave Phelps and family also came from Denver a reunion. Both sons are musicians and the whole family are singers.
MOUNTAIN VIEW ELECTRIC WILL HAVE A PATIO PARTY
On July 25 from 6-10 p.m. MVEA will have the party at their headquarters on 2nd and D Street in Limon. There will be door prizes, cooking demonstrations, outdoor lighting, lawn care equipment and electric BBQ grills. The highlight is the Radarange which can cook a hamburger in 60 seconds and a baked potato in 4 minutes. Samples of homemade ice cream from an electric ice cream freezer and BBQ chicken from the Charo-Electric BBQ grill will be served.
FREE: TO A GOOD COUNTRY HOME OR RANCH
Two beautiful male German Shepherds. Registered and good with children.
KIDWELL-TRAHERN ARE WED
Miss Kidwell and Michael G. Trahern were wed June 25 by candlelight at the First Christian Church at Scott City, Kansas. Mr. Trahern is from Palmer Lake.
MONUMENT LAKE RESORT
Campers were glued to their TV sets to watch the Astronauts Lunar walk. The resort had 3 T.V. sets available to the public.
CASTLE ROCK OUTDOOR
CINEMA
Playing Thursday-Saturday: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf: and the Fox; Sunday-Wednesday: Cinderella, Unsinkable Molly Brown, Paul Bunyan and Johnny Appleseed.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case