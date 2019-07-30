KIWANIS CLUB
Dave Higby was presented a Lieutenant Governor pin for performing duties several years ago while holding that office. We appreciate his dedication to youth and the Kiwanis. The District Convention will be held in Cheyenne, Wyo. Steve Arnold will head the delegation and three others will also be attending.
LUAU
A luau will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. at Woodmoor Country Club. There will be costumes, swimming, tasty Hawaiian morsels and Hawaiian punch. The cost is $5 a person.
WANTED
45 purebred or crossbred open yearling beef heifers wanted for the CSU breeding experiment.
TEACHERS NEED RENTALS
Lewis-Palmer needs housing for new members of staff. If you have any available, contact Mrs. Ron Phillips.
OLD TIMERS’ PICNIC
The picnic will be at the Monument Town Hall on Aug. 3. Bring your own picnic and table service for your family.
VANDALS
Lewis-Palmer School was broken into and extensive damage was done. Windows were broken and fixtures were destroyed. Pop and other foods were taken.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
A going-away tea for Paula Powell, Mrs. Roeskin, Mrs. Waters, Mrs. Knudsen and Bill Meade was given. Best of luck to them in their new homes. The Watkins are going to Emporia, Kan., where Virgil will go to school.
MONUMENT NEWS
Mrs. Maude Klement and her sister, Clara Bruce, have returned from touring Europe. Mr. and Mrs. Joe McShane and daughters from Denver spent Saturday with Mrs. Dixie Woodworth.
FROM THE HIGHWAY PATROL
Don’t try to cover too many miles in a day. Fatigue leads to errors in judgment. One small error can lead to a fatal accident.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case