50 Years Ago: Palmer Lake/Monument news on Jan. 16, 1969
Dean’s List
Mrs. John Hill, formerly Donna Meydrich, is on the Dean’s List of Adams State College for high scholastic achievement.
Girl Scout News
Troop 17 met at Monument Town Hall on Jan. 7. The girls made a caper chart to tell each girl when to bring cookies. They also decided to work on their cooking badge as their first badge for 1969. Mrs. John Manly is the leader and Mrs. Milt Steiner is assistant leader.
Narcotics Party
The police conveyed on the Castlewood Dam picnic area on Jan. 10. A school bus hauled 36 to Douglas County Courthouse. One more was found hiding in the weeds at the Canyon Road exit. The boys and girls were from 15-20 years old. Thirty-four were released to their parents. Three arrests were made and were charged with possession of marijuana. Two were released to their parents. Nineteen-year-old David Harold Rohm of Denver was released on bond. One lawman said “it was not a pretty sight to see such young people under the influence of apparent drugs and to see them sick as a dog.”
Kidwell-Trahern Engagement
Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Kidwell of Scott City, Kan., announce the engagement of their daughter, Helen Louise, to Michael G. Trahern, son of Mr. and Mrs. Orval Trahern of Palmer Lake. A June 28 wedding is planned.
Consider a Career in Army Reserve
The U.S. Army Reserve teaches skills that build careers.
Horseman Wanted
Experienced horseman wanted for ranch work. Must be experienced in breaking colts.
Budget Book
Kobolt Press will help you see where your money comes from and where it goes. Purchase a Budget Book for $1.
Miss Cloud Wed James Evan Sloan
Miss Diane June Cloud became the bride of James Evan Sloan on Dec. 21 at Center Chapel on the Air Force Academy. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Cloud Jr. of Monument. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Sloan of Denver.
Sue Nevins and Dennis Loose to Wed
Col. and Mrs. Hugh J. Nevins of Monument announce the engagement of their daughter, Susan Marie, to Dennis Loose, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Loose of Longmont. The bride is a 1965 graduate of Lewis-Palmer and a senior at Fort Lewis College. The groom also graduated from Lewis-Palmer and is a senior at Fort Lewis. A spring wedding is planned.
Advice from the State Patrol
Keep your windshields clear inside and out and drive a little slower.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case