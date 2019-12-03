UNITED WE STAND
Many people have sent letters to President Nixon stating, “Mr. President, you have my support in your efforts to bring a just and lasting peace.”
CHRISTMAS STAR ATTRACTS MANY
The message of hope will again blaze forth from the Star of Bethlehem on Sundance Mountain. It will be lighted Dec. 1 and will shine every night until Jan. 1. Chimes from the Little Log Church belfry will play Christmas hymns each evening when the star is lighted. Preparations for the Yule Log Celebration, which has been in the area since 1934, are underway. The event will be on Sunday, Dec. 21 starting at 1:30 p.m.
STAR NEEDS REWIRING
Palmer Lake Volunteer Fire Department is asking for donations to rebuild the star. The cost to rebuild will be several hundred dollars. Boxes will be placed in various buildings. Any donation will be appreciated.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
Steve McCarty, who is going to college in Nebraska, is home for Thanksgiving. Ed and Judy Schade drove to Denver to have Thanksgiving with Geo Schade and other guests. The Randy Warthans entertained Harold Giem and a friend of Bill Warthan. Many relatives of the Quintana family, including a pet dog, Tiki, spent Thanksgiving together. Pete and Hazel Kendrick entertained with cake and ice cream for son, Bill’s birthday on Sunday.
STEPHEN FRENCH HOME ON LEAVE
Stephen, son of Mr. and Mrs. B.B. French, is a Marine corporal stationed at Seal Beach, Calif. He is assigned to a guard platoon at the Marine barracks. The barracks provide security for the base, men for parades, civic functions and honor guards.
BUILDING FOR SALE
The old bus barn is to be sold and removed. It is a wooden-frame building and some lumber can be salvaged. Bids can be made by contacting Donald Breese at Lewis-Palmer High School.
STOLEN
A Voice of Music phonograph with detachable speakers was stolen from Monument High School on the night of the senior play. Those responsible are guilty of breaking, entering and larceny and will be prosecuted unless the phonograph is returned to the school.
GIFT IDEA
For the extra “little touch” that makes a gift attractive, Corning has introduced a collection of Pyrex ovenware with special decorations and specially designed packages that match. Five casseroles in various colors and a beverage set are included.
— Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case