RETREAT AT EL POMAR CENTER
A special retreat for women without partners has been introduced. The first retreat will be Dec. 12-14. Rev. Marvin Kapushion, director of Catholic Social Services in Pueblo, will direct the weekend. He has much experience in counseling and leadership. There will be a time of discussion together and private counseling is available. The retreat starts with dinner on Friday at 6 p.m. and runs through Sunday at 3 p.m. The fee is $22 to $25.
MONUMENT HOMEMAKERS
The annual Christmas party will be Dec. 11, at 1:30 p.m. with a tea instead of a dinner. There will be a gift exchange for those who do not have a secret pal. If you bring a guest bring a gift for them to exchange. Secret pals will be revealed, and new names will be chosen for next year. Bring your favorite Christmas cookie or cake. Jr. Girl Scout Troop 17 will supply table decorations and centerpieces and will decorate the hall.
CHRISTMAS RECITAL
Mrs. William Crawford and Mrs. Ed Kite presented their students in a piano and organ recital Sunday afternoon at Little Log Church. At the end of the program, Steve Finley accompanied by Becky Swift, will sing “Let there be peace on earth.” Refreshments will be served.
PUBLIC NOTICE
As of Jan. 2, 1970 the Town of Monument will no longer be hauling trash, rubbish and garbage. You must make your own arrangements. Monument Community Services (Paul Hendryx) is available for service. Contact him for rates.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
Sympathy is extended to the Dalton Smith family in the death of Vernon Del (Buster) Dalton of Castle Rock. A covered dish dinner and tying of the Yule Log will be Dec. 9 at the Palmer Lake Town Hall. The Yule Log Hunt will be Dec. 21. Mr. O.C. Burns celebrated his birthday with many of his relatives. It was also Becky’s birthday. The Burns were thankful to have all the young folk all together under one roof.
CHRISTMAS HOME TOUR
Woodmoor Women’s Club has plans to hold Christmas Home Tour, Dec. 14, from 1-6 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Lewis-Palmer School system. There will be approximately eight homes on the tour. Baked goods and handmade boutique items will be for sale at the Country Club. Tickets are $2.
— Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case