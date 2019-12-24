LEWIS-PALMER BASKETBALL
Lewis-Palmer’s Rangers are now 4-2 for the season and will meet Elbert on Jan. 9.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
There will be an open house on New Year’s Eve at the Palmer Lake Town Hall. Miss Macy will be honored. Please bring sandwiches, pickles, relish, celery, chips and dips for your own family. Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Miles and their son, Jon, will be at the McCarty home for Christmas. The primary program at the Little Log Church was well attended. The children did a great job of presenting the program. The Rev. Robert Powell was at the church Sunday and is staying with his mother, Mrs. Alma Powell.
FOR SALE
Seven acres, spring water plus city water tap. Glen Park in Palmer Lake. All offers will be considered.
HELP WANTED
The Lamplight Inn in Monument is looking for waitresses.
— Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case