FRAN SCHNEIDER CLASSES
Fran, who teaches at YM and YMCA will be at the Palmer Lake Town Hall, Saturday, Jan. 3 at 1:30. Classes will be organized in tap dancing, ballet, tumbling and ballet. Lessons will be held each Saturday afternoon for boys and girls or any age. Cost is $1.50 per lesson.
NEW ID CARD
An ID card will be available for the elderly, disabled and blind Colorado citizens who don’t have driver’s licenses. These people have difficulty identifying themselves for check cashing and other purposes. Applicants must submit a birth certificate or other credentials to obtain the card. Fee is $2.25 and can be obtained at the driver’s license office starting Jan. 2.
BURGLARY
Woodmoor Country Club lost $278.80 in currency and merchandise from the gift shop. Taken were a Royal typewriter valued at $100, a pair of shoes valued at $30, 25 pairs of socks valued at $50 and other merchandise. A double plate glass window was broken to obtain entry. Damage to the window was $75.
RAMSOUR BROS. GET STATE BID
A $423,421 contract was awarded for improvements to Monument Interchange. Grading structures, stabilizing, paving, signing and lighting will be done. A minor revision of the Port of Entry will be done for better accommodations of the southbound traffic. Completion is expected to take 180 workable days.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
Ms. Macy will visit during the Christmas season She will be at the Yule Log. Mr. and Mrs. Allen LaSalle and baby daughter are back from Germany. They are at the Sutter home, which is the home of Vicki’s parents. Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Johnson are the parents of a baby girl born Dec. 8. Her name is Rebecca Ann. Sympathy is extended to Mrs. Doris Tupper in the passing of her mother in Nebraska.
— Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case