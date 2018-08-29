Reminiscing on Old Times: Miss Elizabeth Hudson of Great Bend, Kan,, and Mrs. Maggie Boyd of Garfield, Kan., are in Monument to reminisce about the days of yore. Mrs. Hudson was born east of Monument and lived here until 1909. She said everything has changed from how she remembers. She is a retired school teacher enjoying her retirement. She is related to the Bovard family.
Dove Populations are Increasing: Yearly flights of doves have arrived. Scatter gunners can look forward to good shooting on opening day, Sept. 1. Dove season is Sept. 1 through Oct. 30. Daily bag limit for hunters 15 and older is 12 birds, and they must possess a small game license. Children under 15 are not required to have a license and the daily bag limit is six.
Dean of Rodeo Announcers: Cy Taillon, with his accurate and fluent commentary, will be heard during the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo, Sept. 1 and 2.
Wanted: Horses to break or train. Experience and references furnished. Dennis Woodard, Simla.
John Mitchell, Jr.: Vote for Republican candidate for County Commissioner, John Mitchell, Jr. It is time for a change.
Winners of El Paso County Garden Show: Mrs. Forest Hamilton of the “Handy Homemakers; Mrs. P.H. Van Teylingen,“Maizeland;” Mrs. R.M. Dulapa “Hillside;” and Mrs. Raymond (Sylvia) Baily of “Monument Homemakers.”
Palmer Lake News: Palmer Lake Volunteer Fire Department had its annual family picnic at Palmer Lake Saturday night. A whopping 84 ears of corn were eaten. Roger Voelker has a special way of cooking corn. Mr. and Mrs. Sam Mabry and sons of Bartleville, Okla., are considering purchasing a summer residence in Palmer Lake. When school starts, Tillie McCarty and Mrs. Margaret Pierce will be cooks at Monument. Mrs. Bonnie Wiegers and Mrs. Lavelett will cook at Palmer Lake. Mr. Kile is mowing roadside and vacant lots around town. Mr. and Mrs. Roland Nicholson and son, Joel, have purchased property in Palmer Lake. Mr. Richard Warthen is in Marine Corps boot camp.
Lt. Beachy aboard USS Berkeley: Navy Lt. John S. Beachy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Beachy of Palmer Lake, is serving aboard the guided missile destroyer USS, Berkeley off the coast of Vietnam.
-Compiled by Linda
