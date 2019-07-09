PALMER LAKE LITTLE ART GROUP
Terrance Patterson of Canon City will present a one-man show July 20, 12-4 and Monday-Saturday, July 21-26, 1-4:30. The exhibit will include both sculptures and paintings. Terry was a resident of Monument for 8 years. Paintings and sculptures will be for sale.
WESTWIND ANNUAL STAFF
The staff will hold a benefit fashion show July 17 at the Woodmoor Country Club. The show will highlight fall fashions for all ages. Door prizes will be given.
POTLUCK SUPPER
A potluck supper will be held after the Gymkhana on Wednesday, July 16, at the Woodmoor Barn. Bring food and service for your family.
KIWANIS ELECTS OFFICERS
New officers will take over on Oct. 1. Those elected were: President, Steve Arnold; Vice-President, Pete English; Secretary, Roy Kolman.
WAKONDA FIRM MOVES OFFICES
The new office for Wakonda Western will be at 300 Garden of the Gods Road in the Craddock building. The office serves Wakonda Hills, Arrowwood, Pine Acres, Canterbury, Walden III, Waldon North and Eldorado Acres.
DANCE
Jam session will be held at Monument Lake Resort on Saturday, July 12, from 8-11 p.m. on the beach. Stag 75¢, couples $1.25. A live band will be featured. No swimming during the dance and no alcoholic beverages will be allowed on the beach.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
Mr. and Mrs. Pete Kendrick were dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. William Houston on Wednesday. It was Pete’s 83nd birthday. Harry Kruegar has returned from tour of duty in Korea. His next duty station will be in Maryland. Miss Beatrice Edward has opened her summer cabin in Glenpark. Thank you from Mrs. Shelton Harrell for kindnesses expressed to her during her recent surgery. She is home and recovering.
CASTLE ROCK OUTDOOR CINEMA
Showing July 10-12 will be Dr. Zhivago. July 13-16, Support your Local Sheriff and Sam Whiskey.
-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case