BOYS LET’S PLAY BALL
All boys grades 3-8 in the Monument, Palmer Lake and Woodmoor area are invited to join a new little league. Meet at Lewis-Palmer High School 10 a.m., July 8, if interested. Call Ron Phillips for more information.
TROOP 17
The summer program for Boy Scout Troop 17 is filled with many outdoor activities. They have planned 3 preparatory hikes and campouts to condition for a 50-mile hike Aug. 4-9. They are going to hike 11 miles per day. Half of one day will be devoted to a conservation project. Hiking and camping will take place in the mountains west of Monument and Palmer Lake. They will have the opportunity to advance to 1st and 2nd scouts and earn merit badges. Virgil Watkins is scoutmaster; Ron Tudor is assistant.
KIWANIS NEWS
Mitch Richardson is in Florida attending Kiwanis Internal Gathering. At the monthly meeting Captain Dick Sexton, a history instructor at United States Air Force Academy, provided slides and a talk about his time in Vietnam.
PALMER LAKE GRADUATE IN COMPUTER PROGRAMMING
Wayne Flugstad of Palmer Lake graduated June 27 in computer programming at Automation and Training Universal, a data processing school in Denver. Flugstad said he choose a career in computers “because I like to create things.”
4TH OF JULY
Fireworks will be held at Monument Lake Resort and will be sponsored by the Town of Monument, Cliff’s Conoco, Palmer Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Monument Lake Resort. No admission to the resort will be charged after 6:30 p.m.
DESKS FOR SALE
Lewis-Palmer High School is selling desks for $2 each. First come, first serve. Contact Don Breese.
WANTED
Colorado licensed cosmetologist full- or part-time for Lorene’s Beauty Salon.
SEASON PASSES TO MONUMENT LAKE RESORT
Passes are $4 for individuals and $6 for a family. The resort offers hayrides, picnicking, swimming, miniature golf, horseback riding, covered wagon rides, modern camping facilities, general store, café, and rodeos every Wednesday and Saturday at 8 p.m.
CASTLE ROCK CINEMA WESTERN WEEK
Showing this week: Walt Disney’s Pecos Bill, Charlton Heston in Will Penny, John Wayne in Stagecoach and James Coburn in Waterhole No. 3.
WEDDING
Helen Campbell and Tom Duran were married at the Little Log Church Saturday evening.
-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case