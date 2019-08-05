FOOTBALL PRACTICE
Practice will start Tuesday, Aug, 19. Physicals should be taken before that time.
MONUMENT VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
Please join us for bingo every Tuesday, 8 p.m., at the rec room at Monument Lake Resort.
STREET FESTIVAL
Aug. 23 is the date of the first street festival. Street dance beginning 9:30 a.m. with a country-western band. There will be bingo, horseshoe pitching, kids’ games and hot dogs for 10¢. Proceeds go to the Monument Volunteer Fire Department.
AUCTION
The annual supper hosted by the Palmer Lake Volunteer Fire Department will be Aug. 23 from 4-6:30 with the auction starting at 7 p.m. There will be a drawing for a TV and other prizes. To donate items for the auction you can leave them at Glenside Store or McCall’s.
WEDDING
James Morris, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Manley, Jr., will marry Mona Deason. The wedding will take place in Lamar on Sunday, Aug. 4. The couple will reside at the Grandview Trailer Park. James is employed at the Woodmoor Stables.
OVERNIGHT RIDE
Woodmoor Saddle Club had an overnight trail ride to Mt. Herman. They packed supplies on horses. They had supper, slept overnight, had breakfast and packed the horses for the ride home. A good time was had by all.
CASTLE ROCK OUTDOOR CINEMA
Aug. 14-16: Dirty Dozen and Grand Prix. Aug. 17-20: The Good, Bad and Ugly and Don Knotts in the Shakiest Gun in the West.
HORSE SALE
Skaggs Ranch, Aug. 16 and 17, 5600 E. Platte, Colorado Springs.
KIWANIS
Program for this week is a slide show by Tom Anderson. Subject is the new Powell Reservoir and Dam in Arizona.
REDHEAD RANGERS
4-H members' exhibits at the El Paso County Fair: Breeding and beef cattle shown by Jan and Julie Collier, Freda and Susan Brown and Randy Crewse. Cristy Collier showed her horse at the 4-H horse show.
~Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case