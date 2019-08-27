LEWIS-PALMER
School will start with a half-day session on Sept. 2. Junior and Senior high will be from 8:45-noon and elementary from 9-11:45. On Sept. 3 full-day sessions will start. Junior high and high school will start at 8:30 and elementary at 8:45.
KIWANIS NEWS
Alice Banzoff spoke at the meeting about how teachers will get together with the school board to determine how to put together a comprehensive educational program for the district. Teachers should have input in shaping quality education.
ASTRONAUTS HUNT ELK
Jim Lovell, Walt Cunningham and Paul Weitz will hunt in Flat Tops Wilderness Area. Lovell along with Borman and Anders flew to the moon in Apollo 10. Getting back from the hunt with an elk may prove more difficult than getting back from the moon.
AT KOBOLT PRESS
New Victor electric adders complete with subtraction, $69,95. Full-year guarantee.
FOR SALE
1960 Plymouth wagon, $50. 1959 Pontiac 2-door, hardtop, automatic transmission, radio, heater, power steering, $250.
BAPTIST CHURCH NEWS
New pastor Robert Swift and his wife, Dorothy, and children Becky, Blenda, Bobbie and Corey, moved into the parsonage and are ready to take on the duties of the church and become involved in the community. Mr. and Mrs. Claude Barber went to Leadville to conduct services at the Baptist Church. Aug. 31 will be the all-church service and picnic at the Ponderosa.
DURAN, CAMPBELL TO WED
Helen May Campbell will become the bride of Thomas Michael Duran at the Little Log Church. The bride is a graduate of Lewis-Palmer and will enter the University of Colorado at Boulder. The bridegroom is a graduate of Fountain High School and is attending the University of Colorado. The couple will reside in Boulder.
CASTLE ROCK OUTDOOR CINEMA
Aug. 28-30: Romeo and Juliet and West Side Story. Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Dracula has Risen from the Grave, King Kong Escapes and The Fearless Vampire Killers.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case