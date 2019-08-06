IVAN SZTOLARSIK APPOINTED TO SALES DEPARTMENT
Mr. Sztolarsik was appointed to the sales department after being with Phil Winslow since 1964 when he came from Inter-Continental Motors Volkswagen Distribution Center in San Antonio, Texas. He and his wife, Ester, and 2 children live north of Monument.
KIWANIS PROGRAM
A program was presented on the US Air Force’s newest transport the C-5 Galaxy. It is the world’s largest aircraft.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Albert V. Poston of Larkspur was remembered at the Swan Law Mortuary on Monday. Mr. Duane Bryant officiated.
QUARTER HORSE SHOW
The American Quarter Horse Association is the oldest show in the county started in 1959. It will be held at the rodeo arena in Calhan. Thane Lancaster from Filor, Idaho, will be the judge. Admission is free.
TOM THOMPSON CADET TRAINING
Tom is the son of Colonel and Mrs. John Thompson of Woodmoor. He received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy and is now undergoing basic cadet training. He is a graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School and spent last year at the Cadet Preparatory School.
NEW BABY
Stephanie Marie Havens was born Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. She weighed in at 6 pounds, 1 ounce. The proud parents are Mr. and Mrs. John Havens of Roswell, N.M.
PALMER LAKE NEWS
The students of Mrs. Eileen Crawford presented a piano and organ recital at the Little Log Church. The patriotic program was presented on Aug. 1. Bill Warthan, son of Randy and Lupe, of Palmer Lake, enlisted in the Air Corp for 4 years. The Ed Owens family entertained with a picnic at the ranch. Manual and Marjorie Manzanares and 3 boys were on vacation in New Mexico and Mexico.
CASTLE ROCK OUTDOOR CINEMA
Showing Aug. 7-9: Barbarella with Jane Fonda and Flash Gordon-Trip to Mars and Buck Rogers, Aug. 10-13: Lucille Ball and Henry Fonda in Yours, Mine and Ours, and Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse Happy Birthday Show.
Bridal Shower: Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m. for Ann Negas. The shower will be at the Vincent Clark home, 3 miles east of Monument on Highway 105.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case