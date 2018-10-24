50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on Oct. 24, 1968
Mountain View Electric Company $25 Award
Dick Jensen, Mountain View Electric Association Representative, presented a $25 Savings Bond to Jeff Davis of Fountain. Jeff was El Paso County 4-H winner in electricity at the 4-H exhibit day in July.
Kobolt Press Office has Moved
The Stationery Shop in Castle Rock, Kobolt Press and the Newspaper Office are now moved into the Press building. It is at 319 Perry in Castle Rock. Hours remain 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. George Kobolt invites all to come visit the office.
Mrs. Perry Freeman Honored by 4-H
Mrs. Freeman of Calhan received the “Special Recognition” award at the Annual 4-H Achievement Night. Mrs. Freeman was honored in appreciation for many hours of hard work for the county 4-H organization.
Rangers Trounce Simla
Rangers stay undefeated with a 46 wins, zero losses. They defeated Simla 33-0.
Sisk and Thompson Named by Senator Allott
Senator Allott announced the selection of nominees and alternates to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Gregory Sisk, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Sisk, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Sisk of Palmer Lake and John Arthur Thompson, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. John Thompson of Monument were selected as alternates.
El Paso County Treasurer Election
Elect Sharon Shipley, Republican nominee. She has 12 years in the treasurer’s office, the last five years as Chief Deputy Treasurer.
Monument News
Monument Café, owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Chester Porter, burned down Saturday night. Cause has not been determined. It was a total loss. The deep freeze box melted down to nothing.
Harvest Dinner
Little Log Church, Oct, 25, starting at 5:30 p.m.. Smorgasboard. Cost is $1.75 for adults, 75 cents for children and $6 for a family. There will also be a Christmas Bazaar. The event is sponsored by The Columbine Circle.
Woodmoor
Building sites are ready for custom homes. An illustrated brochure upon request. Woodmoor is located in Monument.
-Compiled by Linda
