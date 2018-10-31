You are the owner of this article.
50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on Oct. 31, 1968

Pikes Peak Newspapers 50 Years Ago

Halloween Party

The music students of Mrs. William Crawford enjoyed a party at the Palmer Lake Town Hall Saturday afternoon. The students all played a Halloween song. The mothers assisted in the party.

New Children and Youth Field Supervisor

Douglas Jenner was named for El Paso and several other counties. He was named by the Welfare Division of Colorado State Department of Social Services. He will supervise children, youth and child welfare services.

50 Year Recognition

Pearl Archer was honored at the Gift and Craft Day on Oct. 23. She will later receive a 50-year certificate from the City Extension Office. Miss Jacqueline Archer, daughter of Pearl Archer, accepted the pin in her mother’s behalf. Her mother is in Penrose Hospital.

News from Jean Evans

Mrs. Maude Klement of Monument is much better after a bout with pneumonia. The community wishes her a speedy recovery. The Bill Stevenson family, who had the General Garage leased and have left town. Bill won’t be doing your mechanical work anymore. Big game group has returned. The Tom Pierce groups of five men killed five deer and three elk.

John S. Beachy on USS Berkeley

John S. Beachy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Beachy of Palmer Lake, is serving aboard the guided missile armed destroyer USS Berkeley in the Gulf of Tonkin.

Renck-Simpson Wedding

The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints in Broadmoor was the scene of the Aug. 17 wedding of Ann Lee Renck and William Dwayne Simpson. Parents of the bride are Mrs. Margaret Salyards and the late Russell Salyards. The groom’s parents are Mrs. Goldie Simpson and the late Fred Simpson of Monument.

Thank you from the PorterS

Gracious neighbors and friends of the Porters helped them after the café burned. They would like to reopen the café by January 1969 with the help of family and friends. The Porters say thank you and God bless all who helped. They also thank the volunteer fire department for their prompt service.

-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case

