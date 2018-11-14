50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on Nov. 14, 1968
Palmer Lake Man Dies of Gunshot Wound
Oscar McMurria died at his home Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The body was found by Mrs. Grace Westwood of Palmer Lake. The man was found lying on the bathroom floor with a .22 caliber rifle beside him. An autopsy will be performed by Dr. Raoul Urich, County Coroner.
Local Artist Exhibit
The exhibit will take place at the Woodmoor Barn and is sponsored by Woodmoor Corporation. Groups eligible to exhibit are from Black Forest, Air Academy, Palmer Lake and Woodmoor. You must turn you entries in to Mrs. Hall at Woodmoor Corporation offices by Nov. 18. Art will be displayed from Nov. 20 to 27.
Palmer Lake News
Kenny Andrew was promoted to lieutenant commander in the Navy. He has been in the Navy for 22 years. Kenny is the youngest son of Charles and Katie Andrew and was raised in Palmer Lake. Charles died in 1946 of a heart attack while running the snowplow. Kenny married Nancy Bartshot and has two children. They live in San Diego.
Retired Capt. Arthur L. Kendrick spent several days in the Air Force Academy hospital for a checkup.
Retired Maj. and Mrs. Carl Storey were up from Cañon City on Monday.
50th Anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Lucas will celebrate their anniversary at the home of their granddaughter in Colorado Springs, Nov. 23 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Mr. Lucas is the son of one of our oldest pioneers and lived in Douglas County all his life. Mrs. Lucas is daughter of another pioneer family.
Tire Sale
Thirty-five percent off retail price of polyglass and radial ply tires. Palmer Lake Auto Service.
Lost Dog
Be on the lookout for Zapp, a large brown and black male German shepherd, ears down, gold legs, who is missing.
For Sale
1060 Chevy Belair, 4 door, V8, automatic. $398.
M and M Barber shop
Open Tuesday and Thursday, 6:30-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case