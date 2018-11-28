50 Years Ago - Palmer Lake/Monument news on Nov. 28, 1968
Star of Bethlehem
The star on Sundance Mountain will be lit Dec. 1. The town will then prepare for the Yule Log Ceremony. The star was constructed and first lit in 1934. It is visible to travelers by plane, train and car who pass Rampart Range. It sometimes served as a beacon to travelers during severe weather.
1969 Budget Adopted
El Paso County adopted the 1969 budget of $16,407,799.The 1968 budget was $15,105,294. Revenues will be raised from a county-wide levy of 17.20 mills which will produce $5,869,521. Additional monies, according to Norm Foote, budget officer, will be from fees, licenses and grants from federal and state and from taxes.
DEPUTY SHERIFF Job Open
Douglas County Sheriff Department is taking applications for position of Deputy Sheriff. Starting salary is $425 a month with automatic raise to $445 a month after probation. Uniform and Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance is provided.
Monument News
Monument Extension Homemakers Club had their meeting Thursday. Mrs. Booth from the Craft Chalet in Colorado Springs gave a demonstration on Christmas decorations, Mrs., John Hughes and Mrs. Sylvia Bailey were hostesses. Mrs. Lawrence Boyd was in the hospital and couldn’t attend. Col. and Mrs. Michael Fatiuk and girls have started excavation of their new five-bedroom home on a 16-acre tract on Panoramic acres. Lewis Williams will go to Penrose on Thanksgiving Day and will have an appendectomy Nov. 29. His appendix ruptured a month ago, but he was too ill for surgery.
Woodmoor Art Exhibit
The exhibit will be held at the Woodmoor Barn Nov. 20-27. Thirty-five artists will have work on display. It will be from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Admission is free and coffee will be served.
Kendrick-Richardson Engagement
Mrs. Myra Huismann of Larkspur announced the engagement of her daughter, Linda Kendrick, to Dennis Richardson, son of Mr. and Mrs., Mitchell Richardson of Monument. A December wedding is planned.
Palmer Lake News
Miss Jean Euy entertained at her Glen Park home Saturday evening. Guests were Hattie Siehl and Harold Giem. Ed and Judy Schade and children were in Denver on Sunday at the George Schade home for dinner. Mr. and Mrs. John Bertrand are at home again after being away at work on Johnny’s job. He will work in Denver now for the same company. Kathy Daum and Judy Schade and Bill were Christmas shopping in the Springs Friday. Shirley Anderson ad Ruth Kendrick were Christmas shopping in Denver Sunday.
-Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case